Who's Playing

Memphis @ Phoenix

Current Records: Memphis 31-14; Phoenix 23-24

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are getting right back to it as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Footprint Center. Phoenix will be seeking to avenge the 136-106 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 16th.

The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 112-107 win. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Josh Okogie, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Memphis was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 122-121 to the Los Angeles Lakers. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of small forward Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Phoenix is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 23-24 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 31-14. If the Suns want to win Sunday, they will need to focus on stopping the Grizzlies' center Brandon Clarke, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards, and center Steven Adams, who dropped a double-double on 17 boards and 16 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Memphis have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.