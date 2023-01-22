Who's Playing
Memphis @ Phoenix
Current Records: Memphis 31-14; Phoenix 23-24
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are getting right back to it as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Footprint Center. Phoenix will be seeking to avenge the 136-106 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 16th.
The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 112-107 win. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Josh Okogie, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.
Meanwhile, Memphis was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 122-121 to the Los Angeles Lakers. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of small forward Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Phoenix is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Phoenix's victory lifted them to 23-24 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 31-14. If the Suns want to win Sunday, they will need to focus on stopping the Grizzlies' center Brandon Clarke, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards, and center Steven Adams, who dropped a double-double on 17 boards and 16 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Memphis have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Memphis 136 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 27, 2022 - Phoenix 125 vs. Memphis 108
- Dec 23, 2022 - Memphis 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 27, 2021 - Memphis 114 vs. Phoenix 113
- Nov 12, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 15, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 20, 2021 - Phoenix 128 vs. Memphis 97
- Jan 18, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 26, 2020 - Memphis 114 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 11, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 02, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Memphis 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 115
- Nov 04, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Oct 27, 2018 - Memphis 117 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Phoenix 110 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 29, 2018 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 26, 2017 - Phoenix 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Dec 21, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 28, 2017 - Memphis 130 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 08, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 30, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 96
- Mar 21, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 27, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 06, 2015 - Memphis 95 vs. Phoenix 93