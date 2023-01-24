Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Phoenix
Current Records: Charlotte 13-35; Phoenix 24-24
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Footprint Center. The Suns are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, sneaking past 112-110. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 dimes along with six boards, and small forward Torrey Craig, who had 20 points. Craig had some trouble finding his footing against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Craig's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, the contest between Charlotte and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 120-102. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from center Mason Plumlee, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Phoenix's win lifted them to 24-24 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 13-35. Allowing an average of 118.90 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Phoenix and Charlotte both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 02, 2022 - Phoenix 133 vs. Charlotte 99
- Dec 19, 2021 - Phoenix 137 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 28, 2021 - Phoenix 101 vs. Charlotte 97
- Feb 24, 2021 - Charlotte 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Jan 12, 2020 - Phoenix 100 vs. Charlotte 92
- Dec 02, 2019 - Phoenix 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Jan 19, 2019 - Charlotte 135 vs. Phoenix 115
- Jan 06, 2019 - Charlotte 119 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 10, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Phoenix 115
- Feb 04, 2018 - Charlotte 115 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Mar 02, 2017 - Phoenix 120 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 01, 2016 - Charlotte 126 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jan 06, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Charlotte 102