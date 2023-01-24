Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Phoenix

Current Records: Charlotte 13-35; Phoenix 24-24

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Footprint Center. The Suns are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, sneaking past 112-110. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 dimes along with six boards, and small forward Torrey Craig, who had 20 points. Craig had some trouble finding his footing against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Craig's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the contest between Charlotte and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 120-102. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from center Mason Plumlee, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 24-24 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 13-35. Allowing an average of 118.90 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Phoenix and Charlotte both have seven wins in their last 14 games.