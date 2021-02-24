Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Phoenix

Current Records: Charlotte 14-16; Phoenix 20-10

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at PHX Arena. Phoenix knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Charlotte likes a good challenge.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Suns on Monday. They put a hurting on the Portland Trail Blazers at home to the tune of 132-100. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 100-71 advantage. Their shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 34 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 132-110 punch to the gut against the Utah Jazz. This matchup was a close 67-64 at the break, but unfortunately for Charlotte it sure didn't stay that way. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 21 points.

The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 20-10 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 14-16. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Charlotte have won six out of their last ten games against Phoenix.