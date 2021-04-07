Who's Playing

Utah @ Phoenix

Current Records: Utah 38-12; Phoenix 35-14

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at PHX Arena. Averaging 131.33333333333333333333333333 points in their past three games, Phoenix's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Utah better be ready for a challenge.

The Suns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Houston Rockets on Monday, sneaking past 133-130. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Houston made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, six dimes and six boards. Booker's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, falling 111-103. Despite the loss, the Jazz got a solid performance out of point guard Mike Conley, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points and seven assists.

The Suns are now 35-14 while Utah sits at 38-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix enters the matchup with a 49% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. But Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.