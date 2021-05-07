Who's Playing

New York @ Phoenix

Current Records: New York 37-29; Phoenix 47-19

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Jan. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to PHX Arena at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Phoenix. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

New York received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 113-97 to the Denver Nuggets. New York was down 89-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Immanuel Quickley (18 points) was the top scorer for New York.

Meanwhile, Phoenix's and the Atlanta Hawks' matchup on Wednesday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Suns were thoroughly outmatched 68-38 in the second half. Phoenix was pulverized by the Hawks 135-103. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Phoenix was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 30 points and five assists. The matchup made it Booker's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

The losses put New York at 37-29 and the Suns at 47-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them first in the league. But Phoenix comes into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.90%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won seven out of their last 11 games against New York.