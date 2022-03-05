Through 3 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the New York Knicks have now snagged the lead. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Phoenix Suns 93-81 three quarters in.

Power forward Julius Randle (25 points) has been the top scorer for New York. One thing to keep an eye out for is Alec Burks' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Phoenix has been led by small forward Mikal Bridges, who so far has 20 points and four assists along with four rebounds.

Who's Playing

New York @ Phoenix

Current Records: New York 25-37; Phoenix 50-12

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Jan. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. The Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Phoenix. The Suns will be strutting in after a win while New York will be stumbling in from a loss.

New York ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Wednesday, losing 123-108. Small forward R.J. Barrett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Phoenix over the Portland Trail Blazers every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Phoenix blew past Portland 120-90. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Suns had established a 92-69 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Cameron Johnson, who had 20 points, and power forward Jae Crowder, who had 15 points along with five steals and five boards.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

New York is now 25-37 while Phoenix sits at 50-12. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York has only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Phoenix's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. We'll see if their 4.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.95

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won nine out of their last 13 games against New York.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Devin Booker: Out (Covid-19)

Chris Paul: Out (Thumb)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New York