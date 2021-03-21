Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Current Records: Los Angeles 28-14; Phoenix 27-13
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at PHX Arena. Phoenix will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 99-94 to the Atlanta Hawks. The losing side was boosted by center Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 113-101. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 17 points in addition to six boards.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 21-21 against the spread.
Los Angeles is now 28-14 while Phoenix sits at 27-13. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.1 on average. Phoenix is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.9.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 02, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- Jan 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101