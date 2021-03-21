Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 28-14; Phoenix 27-13

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at PHX Arena. Phoenix will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 99-94 to the Atlanta Hawks. The losing side was boosted by center Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 113-101. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 17 points in addition to six boards.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 21-21 against the spread.

Los Angeles is now 28-14 while Phoenix sits at 27-13. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.1 on average. Phoenix is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.9.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.