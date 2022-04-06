Through 1 Quarter

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns have kept the scorekeepers busy with 63 between them one quarter in. The Lakers currently hold a 33-30 lead.

Los Angeles has been relying on the performance of center Dwight Howard, who has eight points along with six rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Malik Monk's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Phoenix has been relying on shooting guard Devin Booker, who has 11 points and two assists in addition to three boards, and center Deandre Ayton, who has eight points in addition to four boards.

The Suns might be down, but they've been down at the end of the first quarter 31 times this season and have won 61% of those games.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 31-47; Phoenix 62-16

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since May 27 of last year. Los Angeles and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 129-118 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and center Anthony Davis, who had 28 points and eight assists along with nine boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Phoenix's and the Oklahoma City Thunder's matchup on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Suns were thoroughly outmatched 65-43 in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Phoenix as they lost 117-96. They were probably expecting an easy victory given their 14-point advantage in the point spread, but OKC gave them no such satisfaction. Small forward Mikal Bridges (18 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix.

Los Angeles is now 31-47 while Phoenix sits at 62-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.8 on average. The Suns' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $146.57

Odds

The Suns are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Los Angeles.

Mar 13, 2022 - Phoenix 140 vs. Los Angeles 111

Dec 21, 2021 - Phoenix 108 vs. Los Angeles 90

Oct 22, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Los Angeles 105

Jun 03, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Los Angeles 100

Jun 01, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Los Angeles 85

May 30, 2021 - Phoenix 100 vs. Los Angeles 92

May 27, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 95

May 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 102

May 23, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Los Angeles 90

May 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 110

Mar 21, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Los Angeles 94

Mar 02, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 104

Feb 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Phoenix 100

Jan 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Phoenix 107

Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115

Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109

Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102

Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96

Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113

Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93

Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113

Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93

Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130

Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110

Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101

Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115

Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108

Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107

Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90

Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77

Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101

Injury Report for Phoenix

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles