Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Current Records: Los Angeles 13-16; Phoenix 18-12
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since May 27 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Lakers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Footprint Center. Allowing an average of 116.28 points per game, Los Angeles has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, sneaking past 119-117. Small forward LeBron James continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 33 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds. The matchup made it LBJ's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Speaking of close games: the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 118-114 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-46 deficit. Shooting guard Devin Booker took over for the Suns, finishing with 58 points (a whopping 49% of their total) and five dimes in addition to six boards. Booker had some trouble finding his footing against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Booker's points were the most he has had all year.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-12-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 13-16 and the Suns to 18-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Los Angeles and Phoenix clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $56.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix have won 18 out of their last 33 games against Los Angeles.
