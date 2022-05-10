Who's Playing

Dallas @ Phoenix

Current Records: Dallas 2-2; Phoenix 2-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Footprint Center. Dallas isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Mavericks beat Phoenix 111-101. Small forward Dorian Finney-Smith was the offensive standout of the game for Dallas, shooting 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points and eight boards.

Dallas' win brought them up to 2-2 while the Suns' defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup. Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Dallas.