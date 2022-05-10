Who's Playing
Dallas @ Phoenix
Current Records: Dallas 2-2; Phoenix 2-2
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Footprint Center. Dallas isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Mavericks beat Phoenix 111-101. Small forward Dorian Finney-Smith was the offensive standout of the game for Dallas, shooting 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points and eight boards.
Dallas' win brought them up to 2-2 while the Suns' defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup. Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $115.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Dallas.
- May 08, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 101
- May 06, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Phoenix 94
- May 04, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Dallas 109
- May 02, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 114
- Jan 20, 2022 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 101
- Nov 19, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 17, 2021 - Phoenix 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Feb 01, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 30, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 23, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 13, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 02, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 28, 2020 - Phoenix 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95