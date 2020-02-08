How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Phoenix
Current Records: Denver 36-16; Phoenix 21-31
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 12 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Suns are getting right back to it as they host Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Phoenix took their contest at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 127-91 victory over the Houston Rockets. That looming 36-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Phoenix yet this year. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sneaking past 98-95. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 30 points, 21 boards, and ten assists. That's 12 consecutive matchups for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
Phoenix is now 21-31 while Denver sits at 36-16. Phoenix is 5-15 after wins this season, Denver 23-12.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Nov 24, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 104
- Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Magic odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Magic matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Lakers vs. Warriors matchup 10,000...
-
Clippers vs. T-Wolves odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Clippers vs. Timberwolves matchup...
-
Lillard, Blazers robbed by missed call
You can only hope this call doesn't end up haunting the Blazers down the stretch of the playoff...
-
Kobe Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24
The city will officially honor the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant
-
Heat's deadline moves unusual in context
Miami's trade deadline either makes no sense or perfect sense, with nothing in between
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant