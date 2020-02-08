How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Denver @ Phoenix

Current Records: Denver 36-16; Phoenix 21-31

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 12 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Suns are getting right back to it as they host Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Phoenix took their contest at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 127-91 victory over the Houston Rockets. That looming 36-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Phoenix yet this year. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sneaking past 98-95. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 30 points, 21 boards, and ten assists. That's 12 consecutive matchups for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

Phoenix is now 21-31 while Denver sits at 36-16. Phoenix is 5-15 after wins this season, Denver 23-12.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.