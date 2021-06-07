Who's Playing

Denver @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Denver 4-2; Phoenix 4-2

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are 17-5 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Nuggets will face off against Phoenix in a playoff game at Phoenix Suns Arena at 10 p.m. ET. Averaging 120.83 points per contest, the Denver squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully the Suns' defense is prepared for a test.

Denver earned some more postseason success in their matchup this past Thursday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers, taking their contest 126-115. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and had 36 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the matchup 113-100. Shooting guard Devin Booker took over for Phoenix, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. But the Suns are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $128.00

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.