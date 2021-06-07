Who's Playing
Denver @ Phoenix
Regular Season Records: Denver 4-2; Phoenix 4-2
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are 17-5 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Nuggets will face off against Phoenix in a playoff game at Phoenix Suns Arena at 10 p.m. ET. Averaging 120.83 points per contest, the Denver squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully the Suns' defense is prepared for a test.
Denver earned some more postseason success in their matchup this past Thursday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers, taking their contest 126-115. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and had 36 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the matchup 113-100. Shooting guard Devin Booker took over for Phoenix, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 11 rebounds.
The Nuggets are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. But the Suns are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $128.00
Odds
The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 23, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 22, 2021 - Denver 130 vs. Phoenix 126
- Jan 01, 2021 - Phoenix 106 vs. Denver 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Phoenix 108
- Dec 23, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Nov 24, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 104
- Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81