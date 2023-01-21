Who's Playing

Indiana @ Phoenix

Current Records: Indiana 23-24; Phoenix 22-24

What to Know

This Saturday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.87 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Footprint Center. Phoenix will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Indiana has to be hurting after a devastating 134-111 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Small forward Bennedict Mathurin (19 points) and small forward Chris Duarte (18 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 117-112 victory. Small forward Mikal Bridges was the offensive standout of the game for Phoenix, picking up 28 points and nine assists.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Indiana came up short against the Suns when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 113-103. Can Indiana avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.