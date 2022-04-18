Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: New Orleans 1-0; Phoenix 64-18

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff game at Footprint Center at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but this past Friday New Orleans sidestepped the Los Angeles Clippers for a 105-101 victory. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 30 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Sacramento Kings last week, falling 116-109. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Phoenix to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. One thing holding the Suns back was the mediocre play of point guard Aaron Holiday, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes with 3-for-17 shooting.

In the teams' previous meeting in March, the Pelicans lost to Phoenix at home by a decisive 131-115 margin. Can New Orleans avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $124.89

Odds

The Suns are a big 10-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.

Mar 15, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. New Orleans 115

Feb 25, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Phoenix 102

Jan 04, 2022 - Phoenix 123 vs. New Orleans 110

Nov 02, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 100

Feb 19, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. New Orleans 114

Feb 03, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Phoenix 101

Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86

Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132

Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121

Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126

Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136

Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116

Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99

Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103

Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116

Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91

Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108

Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106

Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119

Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111

Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100

Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88

Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114

Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116

Injury Report for Phoenix

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New Orleans