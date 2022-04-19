Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Phoenix
Current Records: New Orleans 0-1; Phoenix 1-0
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET April 19 at Footprint Center. The Suns should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Orleans will be looking to regain their footing.
Phoenix is hoping for another win. They strolled past New Orleans with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 110-99. Point guard Chris Paul was the offensive standout of the game for Phoenix, posting a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes in addition to seven rebounds. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Paul has had at least ten assists. Paul's points were the most he has had all season.
Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sacramento Kings April 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $113.98
Odds
The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 17, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. New Orleans 99
- Mar 15, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 04, 2022 - Phoenix 123 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 02, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 19, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 03, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86
- Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116