Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Phoenix

Current Records: New Orleans 0-1; Phoenix 1-0

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET April 19 at Footprint Center. The Suns should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Orleans will be looking to regain their footing.

Phoenix is hoping for another win. They strolled past New Orleans with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 110-99. Point guard Chris Paul was the offensive standout of the game for Phoenix, posting a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes in addition to seven rebounds. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Paul has had at least ten assists. Paul's points were the most he has had all season.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sacramento Kings April 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $113.98

Odds

The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.