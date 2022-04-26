Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Phoenix
Current Records: New Orleans 2-2; Phoenix 2-2
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Footprint Center. The Pelicans might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. New Orleans captured a comfortable 118-103 win. The top scorer for New Orleans was small forward Brandon Ingram (30 points). Brandon Ingram's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to an irreparable 2-2 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 2-2. In their win, New Orleans relied heavily on center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 15 rebounds. Phoenix will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.24
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 24, 2022 - New Orleans 118 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 22, 2022 - Phoenix 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 19, 2022 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 114
- Apr 17, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. New Orleans 99
- Mar 15, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 04, 2022 - Phoenix 123 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 02, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 19, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 03, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86
- Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116