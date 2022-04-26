Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Phoenix

Current Records: New Orleans 2-2; Phoenix 2-2

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Footprint Center. The Pelicans might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. New Orleans captured a comfortable 118-103 win. The top scorer for New Orleans was small forward Brandon Ingram (30 points). Brandon Ingram's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to an irreparable 2-2 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 2-2. In their win, New Orleans relied heavily on center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 15 rebounds. Phoenix will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.24

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Phoenix.