How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 7-6; New Orleans 5-9

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.86 points per contest. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Despite their defensive woes, New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.64 points per game.

The Pelicans strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 115-104.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 120-116 to the Sacramento Kings. The losing side was boosted by SG Devin Booker, who had 30 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Pelicans aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 5-9 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Pelicans can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.91

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.