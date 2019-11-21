How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 7-6; New Orleans 5-9
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.86 points per contest. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Despite their defensive woes, New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.64 points per game.
The Pelicans strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 115-104.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 120-116 to the Sacramento Kings. The losing side was boosted by SG Devin Booker, who had 30 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.
The Pelicans aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 5-9 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Pelicans can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.91
Odds
The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116
