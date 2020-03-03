How to watch Suns vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Suns vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Phoenix
Current Records: Toronto 42-18; Phoenix 24-37
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns haven't won a contest against the Toronto Raptors since Jan. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Phoenix will take on Toronto at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena after a few days off. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.
The game between the Suns and the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Suns falling 115-99 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Phoenix was up 41-28 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Devin Booker (21 points) and center Deandre Ayton (20 points) were the top scorers for Phoenix.
Meanwhile, Toronto received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 133-118 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of small forward OG Anunoby, who had 32 points in addition to seven steals and seven rebounds.
Phoenix isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The losses put the Suns at 24-37 and Toronto at 42-18. Phoenix is 17-19 after losses this season, Toronto 12-5.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.38
Odds
The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won six out of their last nine games against Phoenix.
- Feb 21, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. Phoenix 101
- Jan 17, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 02, 2018 - Toronto 107 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 13, 2017 - Toronto 115 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 05, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 22, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Toronto 103
- Dec 29, 2016 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Phoenix 97
- Nov 29, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Toronto 102
