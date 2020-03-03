How to watch Suns vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Phoenix

Current Records: Toronto 42-18; Phoenix 24-37

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns haven't won a contest against the Toronto Raptors since Jan. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Phoenix will take on Toronto at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena after a few days off. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The game between the Suns and the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Suns falling 115-99 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Phoenix was up 41-28 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Devin Booker (21 points) and center Deandre Ayton (20 points) were the top scorers for Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Toronto received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 133-118 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of small forward OG Anunoby, who had 32 points in addition to seven steals and seven rebounds.

Phoenix isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Suns at 24-37 and Toronto at 42-18. Phoenix is 17-19 after losses this season, Toronto 12-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.38

Odds

The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Toronto have won six out of their last nine games against Phoenix.