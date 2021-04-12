Who's Playing

Houston @ Phoenix

Current Records: Houston 14-39; Phoenix 37-15

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 21 of 2019. The Rockets are on the road again Monday and play against Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET April 12 at PHX Arena. If the contest is anything like Phoenix's 133-130 victory from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The game between Houston and the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 125-109 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Kevin Porter wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Porter finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Suns' matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday was close at halftime, but Phoenix turned on the heat in the second half with 77 points. Everything went Phoenix's way against Washington as they made off with a 134-106 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 101-79 advantage. Their shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 27 points and six assists along with six boards.

Houston have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Rockets are now 14-39 while the Suns sit at 37-15. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 44% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Phoenix's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. We'll see if their 5% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ATTSN Southwest 2

ATTSN Southwest 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.