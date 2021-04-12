Who's Playing
Houston @ Phoenix
Current Records: Houston 14-39; Phoenix 37-15
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 21 of 2019. The Rockets are on the road again Monday and play against Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET April 12 at PHX Arena. If the contest is anything like Phoenix's 133-130 victory from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The game between Houston and the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 125-109 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Kevin Porter wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Porter finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Suns' matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday was close at halftime, but Phoenix turned on the heat in the second half with 77 points. Everything went Phoenix's way against Washington as they made off with a 134-106 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 101-79 advantage. Their shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 27 points and six assists along with six boards.
Houston have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Rockets are now 14-39 while the Suns sit at 37-15. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 44% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Phoenix's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. We'll see if their 5% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ATTSN Southwest 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -114
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 05, 2021 - Phoenix 133 vs. Houston 130
- Jan 20, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 07, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Houston 91
- Dec 21, 2019 - Houston 139 vs. Phoenix 125
- Dec 07, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Phoenix 109
- Apr 07, 2019 - Houston 149 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 15, 2019 - Houston 108 vs. Phoenix 102
- Feb 04, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 30, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Nov 16, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Phoenix 116
- Apr 02, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston 133 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 26, 2016 - Houston 131 vs. Phoenix 115
- Dec 21, 2016 - Houston 125 vs. Phoenix 111
- Apr 07, 2016 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 19, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Phoenix 100
- Feb 04, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Phoenix 105