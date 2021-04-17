Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Phoenix
Current Records: San Antonio 26-28; Phoenix 40-15
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET April 17 at PHX Arena. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.
San Antonio was just a bucket shy of a win on Friday and fell 107-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The losing side was boosted by small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, the Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, winning 122-114. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 9. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 16-7-1 ATS in away games but only 28-25-1 all in all.
It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 103-99 to Phoenix when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 9-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Phoenix 103 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84