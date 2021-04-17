Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Phoenix

Current Records: San Antonio 26-28; Phoenix 40-15

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET April 17 at PHX Arena. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.

San Antonio was just a bucket shy of a win on Friday and fell 107-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The losing side was boosted by small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, winning 122-114. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 9. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 16-7-1 ATS in away games but only 28-25-1 all in all.

It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 103-99 to Phoenix when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Odds

The Suns are a big 9-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.