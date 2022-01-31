Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the San Antonio Spurs, but thus far the points are on their side. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Phoenix Suns 91-79 three quarters in. Point guard Tre Jones has led the way so far for the Spurs, as he has 15 points and eight assists.

San Antonio and Phoenix came into this matchup with previous-game wins. It's looking like San Antonio will be able to keep the momentum, but Phoenix still has a quarter to right the ship.

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Phoenix

Current Records: San Antonio 19-31; Phoenix 39-9

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. The Spurs haven't won a contest against Phoenix since April 17 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

San Antonio beat the Chicago Bulls 131-122 this past Friday. San Antonio relied on the efforts of point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 12 assists, and nine boards, and center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. That's the sixth consecutive game in which Murray has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, winning 134-124. It was another big night for Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 14 dimes, and ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Spurs to 19-31 and the Suns to 39-9. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, San Antonio and Phoenix will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Odds

The Suns are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for San Antonio