Through 3 Quarters
The point spread is against the San Antonio Spurs, but thus far the points are on their side. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Phoenix Suns 91-79 three quarters in. Point guard Tre Jones has led the way so far for the Spurs, as he has 15 points and eight assists.
San Antonio has been led by Jones, who so far has 15 points and eight assists. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, so this is a step in the right direction.
San Antonio and Phoenix came into this matchup with previous-game wins. It's looking like San Antonio will be able to keep the momentum, but Phoenix still has a quarter to right the ship.
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Phoenix
Current Records: San Antonio 19-31; Phoenix 39-9
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. The Spurs haven't won a contest against Phoenix since April 17 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
San Antonio beat the Chicago Bulls 131-122 this past Friday. San Antonio relied on the efforts of point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 12 assists, and nine boards, and center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. That's the sixth consecutive game in which Murray has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, winning 134-124. It was another big night for Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 14 dimes, and ten rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Spurs to 19-31 and the Suns to 39-9. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, San Antonio and Phoenix will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.82
Odds
The Suns are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 17, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. San Antonio 107
- Dec 06, 2021 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 22, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. San Antonio 111
- May 16, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. San Antonio 121
- May 15, 2021 - Phoenix 140 vs. San Antonio 103
- Apr 17, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Phoenix 103 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84
Injury Report for Phoenix
- Deandre Ayton: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Jae Crowder: Out (Wrist)
- Cameron Payne: Out (Wrist)
- Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)
- Dario Saric: Out (Knee)
- Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for San Antonio
- Zach Collins: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Keita Bates-Diop: Out (Covid-19)
- Jakob Poeltl: Out (Back)
- Dejounte Murray: Out (Ankle)
- Derrick White: Out (Rest)