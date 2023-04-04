Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Phoenix

Current Records: San Antonio 20-58; Phoenix 43-35

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since April 17 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Spurs are on the road again Tuesday and play against Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET April 4 at Footprint Center. San Antonio is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.85 points per game.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 142-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to point guard Tre Jones, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 assists, and ten rebounds, and small forward Doug McDermott, who had 30 points. That's Jones' first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, winning 128-118. It was another big night for the Suns' power forward Kevin Durant, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

The Spurs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Antonio's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped San Antonio to 20-58 and Phoenix to 43-35. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, San Antonio and Phoenix will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.