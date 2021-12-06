Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Phoenix

Current Records: San Antonio 8-13; Phoenix 19-4

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since April 17th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. San Antonio is on the road again Monday and plays against Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Footprint Center. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, San Antonio beat the Golden State Warriors 112-107 this past Saturday. Shooting guard Derrick White and point guard Dejounte Murray were among the main playmakers for San Antonio as the former had 25 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds along with seven dimes.

Meanwhile, the Suns' and the Dubs' contest this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Phoenix was thoroughly outmatched 67-48 in the second half. Phoenix ended up on the wrong side of a painful 118-96 walloping at Golden State's hands. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of point guard Cameron Payne, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Spurs' win brought them up to 8-13 while the Suns' defeat pulled them down to 19-4. San Antonio is 3-4 after wins this season, and Phoenix is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.73

Odds

The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.