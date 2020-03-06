How to watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Portland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Portland 28-35; Phoenix 24-38

What to Know

This Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.1 points per matchup. They will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Trail Blazers will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

Everything went Rip City's way against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday as they made off with a 125-104 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Rip City had established a 100-79 advantage. Their center Hassan Whiteside did his thing and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 16 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Whiteside has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, falling 123-114. Despite their defeat, the Suns got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shooting guard Devin Booker, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes, was the best among equals.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Portland was in the race but had to settle for second with a 122-116 finish. A big part of their success was shooting guard CJ McCollum, so Phoenix will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.