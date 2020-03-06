How to watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Phoenix
Current Records: Portland 28-35; Phoenix 24-38
What to Know
This Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.1 points per matchup. They will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Trail Blazers will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.
Everything went Rip City's way against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday as they made off with a 125-104 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Rip City had established a 100-79 advantage. Their center Hassan Whiteside did his thing and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 16 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Whiteside has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, falling 123-114. Despite their defeat, the Suns got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shooting guard Devin Booker, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes, was the best among equals.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, Portland was in the race but had to settle for second with a 122-116 finish. A big part of their success was shooting guard CJ McCollum, so Phoenix will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92
