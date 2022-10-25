Who's Playing

Golden State @ Phoenix

Current Records: Golden State 2-1; Phoenix 2-1

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Golden State and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Footprint Center. Phoenix will need to watch out since the Warriors have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Golden State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 130-125 victory. The team accrued 89 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Point guard Stephen Curry and small forward Andrew Wiggins were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five boards and the latter had 24 points along with five rebounds. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Sunday as they won 112-95. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 35 points.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Warriors and the Suns clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.