Who's Playing
Golden State @ Phoenix
Current Records: Golden State 2-1; Phoenix 2-1
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Golden State and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Footprint Center. Phoenix will need to watch out since the Warriors have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Golden State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 130-125 victory. The team accrued 89 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Point guard Stephen Curry and small forward Andrew Wiggins were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five boards and the latter had 24 points along with five rebounds. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Sunday as they won 112-95. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 35 points.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Warriors and the Suns clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 30, 2022 - Phoenix 107 vs. Golden State 103
- Dec 25, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 03, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 30, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Golden State 96
- May 11, 2021 - Golden State 122 vs. Phoenix 116
- Mar 04, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Golden State 98
- Jan 28, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Golden State 93
- Feb 29, 2020 - Golden State 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 12, 2020 - Phoenix 112 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 27, 2019 - Golden State 105 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 30, 2019 - Phoenix 121 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 10, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Golden State 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 31, 2018 - Golden State 132 vs. Phoenix 109
- Oct 22, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 08, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 17, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Phoenix 109
- Feb 12, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Phoenix 83
- Apr 05, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 03, 2016 - Golden State 138 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 13, 2016 - Golden State 133 vs. Phoenix 120
- Oct 30, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Phoenix 100
- Mar 12, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 10, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. Phoenix 104
- Dec 16, 2015 - Golden State 128 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 27, 2015 - Golden State 135 vs. Phoenix 116