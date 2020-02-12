How to watch Suns vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Suns vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Phoenix
Current Records: Golden State 12-42; Phoenix 21-33
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Golden State and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Warriors stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Golden State received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 113-101 to the Miami Heat. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of shooting guard Damion Lee, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 125-100 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 2-for-11 shooting.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 27, 2019 - Golden State 105 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 30, 2019 - Phoenix 121 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 10, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Golden State 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 31, 2018 - Golden State 132 vs. Phoenix 109
- Oct 22, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 08, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 17, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Phoenix 109
- Feb 12, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Phoenix 83
- Apr 05, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 03, 2016 - Golden State 138 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 13, 2016 - Golden State 133 vs. Phoenix 120
- Oct 30, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Phoenix 100
- Mar 12, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 10, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. Phoenix 104
- Dec 16, 2015 - Golden State 128 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 27, 2015 - Golden State 135 vs. Phoenix 116
