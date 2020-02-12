How to watch Suns vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Phoenix

Current Records: Golden State 12-42; Phoenix 21-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Golden State and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Warriors stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Golden State received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 113-101 to the Miami Heat. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of shooting guard Damion Lee, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 125-100 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 2-for-11 shooting.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.