Who's Playing

Golden State @ Phoenix

Current Records: Golden State 19-17; Phoenix 23-11

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Phoenix and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at PHX Arena. The Suns will be strutting in after a win while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Phoenix beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-104 on Tuesday. Phoenix's small forward Mikal Bridges filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 108-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the defeat, the Warriors got a solid performance out of point guard Stephen Curry, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to seven boards.

The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Phoenix's victory brought them up to 23-11 while Golden State's loss pulled them down to 19-17. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix comes into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.4. As for the Warriors, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.