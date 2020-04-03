How to watch the NBA 2K Players Tournament

With the coronavirus forcing the NBA to suspend its season for the foreseeable future, the league has come up with a interesting way to keep the fans entertained. Earlier this week, it was announced that players will participate in the "NBA 2K Players Tournament."

It will be a single-elimination tournament played on the Xbox One console. The tournament winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and receive a $100,000 charity donation in their name to support coronavirus relief efforts.

The seeding is determined by the player's 2K rating and tenure. Before the tournament gets underway, each player will choose eight of today's NBA teams, which can only be used once during the tournament. If both players in a given matchup select the same teams, the away team is awarded the first choice of the team. While the first two rounds will be single elimination, the semifinals and finals will be a best-of-three series.

Here are the matchups that will start off the action on Friday:

And here's how to watch the action on Friday.

NBA 2K Players Tournament