Who's Playing

Memphis @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Memphis 20-20; Oklahoma City 19-24

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the game is anything like the Thunder's 128-122 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, winning 112-103. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 31 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Memphis ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 132-126 victory over the Boston Celtics. Memphis can attribute much of their success to center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 19 boards and 16 points, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 29 points and nine assists along with five rebounds. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 19-24 and the Grizzlies to 20-20. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oklahoma City and Memphis clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.