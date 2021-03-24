Who's Playing
Memphis @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Memphis 20-20; Oklahoma City 19-24
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the game is anything like the Thunder's 128-122 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, winning 112-103. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 31 points.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Memphis ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 132-126 victory over the Boston Celtics. Memphis can attribute much of their success to center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 19 boards and 16 points, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 29 points and nine assists along with five rebounds. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Thunder to 19-24 and the Grizzlies to 20-20. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oklahoma City and Memphis clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.
- Mar 14, 2021 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Memphis 122
- Feb 17, 2021 - Memphis 122 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Aug 07, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Dec 26, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Dec 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Mar 25, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2019 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 137 vs. Memphis 123
- Feb 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Memphis 114
- Feb 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Memphis 101
- Apr 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 29, 2016 - Memphis 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 08, 2015 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 16, 2015 - Memphis 122 vs. Oklahoma City 114