Who's Playing

Memphis @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Memphis 19-9; Oklahoma City 11-18

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies since Dec. 20 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. OKC is getting right back to it as they host Memphis at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Paycom Center. Allowing an average of 117.24 points per game, the Thunder have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Oklahoma City had to settle for a 112-110 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. A silver lining for OKC was the play of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Memphis laid on the Milwaukee Bucks. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-41. It was another big night for Memphis' point guard Ja Morant, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, ten dimes, and ten boards. That's the fourth consecutive game in which Morant has had at least ten assists.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Thunder suffered a grim 123-102 defeat to the Grizz in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe OKC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.16

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.