How to watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Memphis 11-20; Oklahoma City 15-14
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 12-3 against the Memphis Grizzlies since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the contest is anything like Oklahoma City's 126-122 victory from the last time they met December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 118-112 win. The Thunder got to their win on the backs several key players, and it was PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out in front picking up 32 points and five assists.
On Monday, Memphis got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the San Antonio Spurs an easy 145-115 win. The losing side was boosted by C Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 15-14 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 11-20. We'll see if Oklahoma City can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Memphis.
- Dec 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Mar 25, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2019 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 137 vs. Memphis 123
- Feb 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Memphis 114
- Feb 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Memphis 101
- Apr 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 29, 2016 - Memphis 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 08, 2015 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 16, 2015 - Memphis 122 vs. Oklahoma City 114
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Luka Doncic signs deal with Jordan Brand
Here's what you need to know about Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand coming together
-
LeBron stripped of shot to tie Xmas game
Yes, this is the technical rule, but it's not the spirit of it
-
Zion 'trusts organization' in recovery
The Pelicans' top draft pick is being forced to be patient as he deals with a torn meniscus
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 26 lineups, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Report: LeBron (groin) could miss games
An unfortunate collision with Patrick Beverley could force LeBron James to miss some time
-
Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pelicans on Christmas Day 10,000...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...