How to watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Memphis 11-20; Oklahoma City 15-14

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 12-3 against the Memphis Grizzlies since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the contest is anything like Oklahoma City's 126-122 victory from the last time they met December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 118-112 win. The Thunder got to their win on the backs several key players, and it was PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out in front picking up 32 points and five assists.

On Monday, Memphis got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the San Antonio Spurs an easy 145-115 win. The losing side was boosted by C Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 15-14 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 11-20. We'll see if Oklahoma City can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Memphis.