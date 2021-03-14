Who's Playing

Memphis @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Memphis 17-17; Oklahoma City 16-22

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Memphis was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 103-102 to the Denver Nuggets. The losing side was boosted by power forward Brandon Clarke, who had 20 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's and the New York Knicks' contest this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but OKC was thoroughly outmatched 63-43 in the second half. The Thunder have to be aching after a bruising 119-97 defeat to the Knicks. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski had a rough afternoon: he played for 29 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis beat Oklahoma City 122-113 in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Al Horford: Out (Rest)

Svi Mykhailiuk: Out (Coach's Decision)

Luguentz Dort: Out (Undisclosed)

Darius Bazley: Out (Shoulder)

Theo Maledon: Out (Undisclosed)

George Hill: Out (Thumb)

Josh Hall: Out (Knee)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Memphis