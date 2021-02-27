Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Atlanta 14-18; Oklahoma City 13-19

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Thunder skirted by the San Antonio Spurs 102-99 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Luguentz Dort as the clock expired. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over for OKC, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the Boston Celtics at home on Wednesday as they won 127-112. The Hawks' power forward Danilo Gallinari looked sharp as he shot 10-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and six boards. Gallinari had some trouble finding his footing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Gallinari's points were the most he has had all year.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 13-19 and Atlanta to 14-18. On Wednesday Oklahoma City relied heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 42 points and eight rebounds. It will be up to Atlanta's defense to limit his damage on Friday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.

Jan 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 140 vs. Atlanta 111

Jan 15, 2019 - Atlanta 142 vs. Oklahoma City 126

Nov 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Atlanta 109

Mar 13, 2018 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Atlanta 107

Dec 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Atlanta 117

Dec 19, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108

Dec 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Atlanta 99

Dec 10, 2015 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Atlanta 94

Nov 30, 2015 - Atlanta 106 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Al Horford: Out (Rest)

Hamidou Diallo: Out (Groin)

George Hill: Out (Thumb)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Atlanta