How to watch Thunder vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Atlanta 11-34; Oklahoma City 26-19

What to Know

On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per game. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Hawks aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, winning 102-95. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-41 deficit.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 win. It was another big night for PG Dennis Schroder, who had 31 points and nine assists.

Their wins bumped Atlanta to 11-34 and Oklahoma City to 26-19. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Thunder are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Oklahoma City have won five out of their last eight games against Atlanta.