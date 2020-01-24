How to watch Thunder vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Atlanta 11-34; Oklahoma City 26-19
What to Know
On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per game. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Hawks aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, winning 102-95. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-41 deficit.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 win. It was another big night for PG Dennis Schroder, who had 31 points and nine assists.
Their wins bumped Atlanta to 11-34 and Oklahoma City to 26-19. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Thunder are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won five out of their last eight games against Atlanta.
- Jan 15, 2019 - Atlanta 142 vs. Oklahoma City 126
- Nov 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 13, 2018 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Atlanta 117
- Dec 19, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Dec 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Atlanta 99
- Dec 10, 2015 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 30, 2015 - Atlanta 106 vs. Oklahoma City 100
