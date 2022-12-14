Who's Playing
Miami @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Miami 13-15; Oklahoma City 11-16
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Aug. 12 of 2020. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.7 points per matchup.
OKC came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, falling 121-114. Oklahoma City's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 42 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Indiana Pacers 87-82 on Monday. The Heat's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 17 boards, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.
OKC is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-6 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Thunder are now 11-16 while Miami sits at 13-15. Miami is 5-7 after wins this year, and Oklahoma City is 5-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City and Miami both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 18, 2022 - Miami 120 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Nov 15, 2021 - Miami 103 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Feb 22, 2021 - Miami 108 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Jan 04, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Aug 12, 2020 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Miami 115
- Jan 17, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 18, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 09, 2018 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Miami 93
- Mar 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Miami 85
- Jan 17, 2016 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Miami 74
- Dec 03, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95