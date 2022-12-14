Who's Playing

Miami @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Miami 13-15; Oklahoma City 11-16

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Aug. 12 of 2020. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.7 points per matchup.

OKC came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, falling 121-114. Oklahoma City's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 42 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Indiana Pacers 87-82 on Monday. The Heat's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 17 boards, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

OKC is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Thunder are now 11-16 while Miami sits at 13-15. Miami is 5-7 after wins this year, and Oklahoma City is 5-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City and Miami both have seven wins in their last 14 games.