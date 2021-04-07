Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Charlotte 25-24; Oklahoma City 20-30
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Dec. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Charlotte will take on Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
The Hornets have to be hurting after a devastating 116-86 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Charlotte was down 98-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Charlotte was shooting guard Terry Rozier (22 points).
Meanwhile, OKC suffered a grim 132-108 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Oklahoma City's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who had 17 points. Mykhailiuk's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.
- Dec 26, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 107
- Dec 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Charlotte 107
- Jan 13, 2018 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 11, 2017 - Charlotte 116 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Apr 02, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 04, 2017 - Charlotte 123 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 20, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 95
- Jan 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 90