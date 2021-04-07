Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Charlotte 25-24; Oklahoma City 20-30

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Dec. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Charlotte will take on Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Hornets have to be hurting after a devastating 116-86 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Charlotte was down 98-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Charlotte was shooting guard Terry Rozier (22 points).

Meanwhile, OKC suffered a grim 132-108 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Oklahoma City's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who had 17 points. Mykhailiuk's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.