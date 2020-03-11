How to watch Thunder vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Utah 41-23; Oklahoma City 40-24

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. OKC is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Oklahoma City escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. It was another big night for the Thunder's point guard Chris Paul, who had 28 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, falling 101-92. Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Joe Ingles, who had 20 points and six assists along with five boards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Thunder going off at just a 2-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 40-24 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 41-23. We'll see if Oklahoma City can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Utah.