How to watch Thunder vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Thunder vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Utah 41-23; Oklahoma City 40-24
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. OKC is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.
Oklahoma City escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. It was another big night for the Thunder's point guard Chris Paul, who had 28 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, falling 101-92. Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Joe Ingles, who had 20 points and six assists along with five boards.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Thunder going off at just a 2-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 40-24 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 41-23. We'll see if Oklahoma City can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Utah.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 90
- Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89
- Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147
- Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89
- Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90
- Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89
