Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Sacramento 35-25; Oklahoma City 28-32

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.08 points per game. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Paycom Center at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will need to watch out since the Kings have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Sacramento is hoping for another victory. They walked away with a 124-115 win over the Thunder on Sunday. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 33 points and eight assists. The contest made it Fox's seventh in a row with at least 31 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 35-25 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 28-32. If Sacramento want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Oklahoma City's point guard Josh Giddey, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, and shooting guard Isaiah Joe, who had 24 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Oklahoma City.