How to watch Thunder vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Thunder vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Sacramento 24-33; Oklahoma City 36-22
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Sacramento skips in on three wins and Oklahoma City on four.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Kings and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Sacramento wrapped it up with a 112-94 win on the road. Small forward Harrison Barnes (21 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (21 points), and shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points) were the top scorers for Sacramento.
Meanwhile, OKC escaped with a win against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single basket, 124-122. Among those leading the charge for OKC was center Steven Adams, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 24-33 and OKC to 36-22. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sacramento and Oklahoma City clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 29, 2020 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 11, 2019 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95
