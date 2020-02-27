How to watch Thunder vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Sacramento 24-33; Oklahoma City 36-22

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Sacramento skips in on three wins and Oklahoma City on four.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Kings and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Sacramento wrapped it up with a 112-94 win on the road. Small forward Harrison Barnes (21 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (21 points), and shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points) were the top scorers for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, OKC escaped with a win against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single basket, 124-122. Among those leading the charge for OKC was center Steven Adams, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 24-33 and OKC to 36-22. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sacramento and Oklahoma City clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.