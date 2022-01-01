Through 2 Quarters

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Oklahoma City Thunder look much better today on their home court. At halftime neither squad has the game in the bag, but OKC leads 51-49 over the New York Knicks.

Oklahoma City has been led by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who so far has 16 points and two assists in addition to four rebounds. New York has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward R.J. Barrett and center Mitchell Robinson. The former has 13 points along with five boards, while the latter has six points in addition to four boards.

This is the first time the Knicks have been down going into the third quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

New York @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: New York 17-18; Oklahoma City 12-22

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to Paycom Center at 8 p.m. ET on Friday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks should still be feeling good after a victory, while Oklahoma City will be looking to regain their footing.

New York was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, winning 94-85. New York's shooting guard Alec Burks was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 34 points. Burks had some trouble finding his footing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Burks' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, OKC's 2021 ended with a 115-97 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-18 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

New York is now 17-18 while Oklahoma City sits at 12-22. Two stats to keep an eye on: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them fourth in the league. Less enviably, OKC has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Thunder.

Odds

The Knicks are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 11 games against New York.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Tre Mann: Out (Covid-19)

Vit Krejci: Out (Ankle)

Darius Bazley: Out (Covid-19)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out (Covid-19)

Josh Giddey: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for New York