How to watch Thunder vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Thunder vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 2-4; Orlando 2-4
What to Know
The Orlando Magic are 2-6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Orlando will square off against Oklahoma City on the road at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the contest is anything like Oklahoma City's 132-122 win from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 91-87 to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of PF Jonathan Isaac, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans with points to spare, taking the game 115-104. Among those leading the charge for Oklahoma City was PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 23 points along with eight boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers last week.
Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 2-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them third in the league. Less enviably, the Magic have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic.
Over/Under: 202
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Orlando 122
- Jan 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Orlando 117
- Feb 26, 2018 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 29, 2017 - Orlando 121 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 29, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 13, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Feb 03, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Orlando 114
- Oct 30, 2015 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Orlando 136
