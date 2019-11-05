How to watch Thunder vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 2-4; Orlando 2-4

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 2-6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Orlando will square off against Oklahoma City on the road at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the contest is anything like Oklahoma City's 132-122 win from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 91-87 to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of PF Jonathan Isaac, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans with points to spare, taking the game 115-104. Among those leading the charge for Oklahoma City was PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 23 points along with eight boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers last week.

Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 2-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them third in the league. Less enviably, the Magic have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic.

Over/Under: 202

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.