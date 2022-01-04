Who's Playing

Dallas @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Dallas 17-18; Oklahoma City 13-22

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Paycom Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday. They won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

This past Friday, the Mavericks wrapped up 2021 with a 112-96 win over the Sacramento Kings. It was another big night for Dallas' power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who had 24 points and six assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up 2021 with a 95-80 victory over the New York Knicks. The top scorer for the Thunder was shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23 points).

The wins brought Dallas up to 17-18 and Oklahoma City to 13-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.9 on average. Less enviably, Oklahoma City is worst in the league in points per game, with only 100.2 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.21

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.