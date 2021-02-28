Who's Playing

Denver @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Denver 17-15; Oklahoma City 14-19

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since Feb. 21 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought this past Saturday. Oklahoma City is getting right back to it as they host Denver at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Oklahoma City netted a 118-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday. Oklahoma City relied on the efforts of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points along with five boards, and point guard Theo Maledon, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Denver this past Thursday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Washington Wizards by a score of 112-110. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Nuggets, who fell 130-128 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points, six dimes and six rebounds.

The Thunder's win brought them up to 14-19 while Denver's defeat pulled them down to 17-15. Oklahoma City is 4-9 after wins this year, and Denver is 9-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Darius Miller: Out (Illness)

Hamidou Diallo: Out (Groin)

George Hill: Out (Thumb)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Denver