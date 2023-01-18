Who's Playing

Indiana @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Indiana 23-22; Oklahoma City 21-23

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like Oklahoma City's 129-125 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Thunder were able to grind out a solid victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, winning 112-102. Point guard Josh Giddey was the offensive standout of the contest for Oklahoma City, picking up 28 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road by a decisive 132-119 margin. The losing side was boosted by point guard T.J. McConnell, who had 29 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.

Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 21-23 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 23-22. Allowing an average of 116.29 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Thunder are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma City.