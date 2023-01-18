Who's Playing
Indiana @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Indiana 23-22; Oklahoma City 21-23
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like Oklahoma City's 129-125 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Thunder were able to grind out a solid victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, winning 112-102. Point guard Josh Giddey was the offensive standout of the contest for Oklahoma City, picking up 28 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road by a decisive 132-119 margin. The losing side was boosted by point guard T.J. McConnell, who had 29 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.
Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 21-23 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 23-22. Allowing an average of 116.29 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Thunder are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Indiana 125
- Jan 28, 2022 - Indiana 113 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- May 01, 2021 - Indiana 152 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 21, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 04, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 12, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Mar 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 14, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Dec 13, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Indiana 95
- Oct 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Indiana 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Indiana 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Nov 20, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Mar 19, 2016 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Indiana 111
- Feb 19, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Oklahoma City 98