Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: New Orleans 27-35; Oklahoma City 21-41

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City should still be feeling good after a win, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when the Thunder and the Boston Celtics clashed on Tuesday, but Oklahoma City ultimately edged out the opposition 119-115. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was small forward Luguentz Dort (24 points).

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought matchup, but New Orleans had to settle for a 114-112 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Despite the loss, the Pelicans got a solid performance out of point guard Lonzo Ball, who posted a triple-double on 16 points, 12 dimes, and 12 boards. That's Ball's first triple-double of the season.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 20 of their 30 home games.

Oklahoma City is now 21-41 while New Orleans sits at 27-35. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.5 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.

Jan 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. New Orleans 110

Dec 31, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 80

Feb 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. New Orleans 118

Dec 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 104

Nov 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104

Nov 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. New Orleans 104

Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122

Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116

Dec 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Oklahoma City 114

Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116

Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104

Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107

Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110

Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105

Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110

Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92

Feb 25, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Oklahoma City 119

Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95

Nov 18, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 103

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Foot)

Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for New Orleans