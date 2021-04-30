Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: New Orleans 27-35; Oklahoma City 21-41
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City should still be feeling good after a win, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.
Things were close when the Thunder and the Boston Celtics clashed on Tuesday, but Oklahoma City ultimately edged out the opposition 119-115. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was small forward Luguentz Dort (24 points).
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought matchup, but New Orleans had to settle for a 114-112 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Despite the loss, the Pelicans got a solid performance out of point guard Lonzo Ball, who posted a triple-double on 16 points, 12 dimes, and 12 boards. That's Ball's first triple-double of the season.
The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 20 of their 30 home games.
Oklahoma City is now 21-41 while New Orleans sits at 27-35. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.5 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 31, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. New Orleans 118
- Dec 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122
- Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92
- Feb 25, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95
- Nov 18, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 103
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Foot)
- Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)
Injury Report for New Orleans
- Steven Adams: Out (Toe)
- Josh Hart: Out (Thumb)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out (Ankle)