Who's Playing

Toronto @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Toronto 7-5; Oklahoma City 4-7

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will stay at home another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Paycom Center. Toronto should still be riding high after a victory, while OKC will be looking to right the ship.

The Thunder fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 136-132. The contest was a 55-55 toss-up at halftime, but OKC was outplayed the rest of the way. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 39 points.

Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, winning 116-109. Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet did his thing and shot 7-for-16 from downtown and finished with 32 points.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Oklahoma City is now 4-7 while the Raptors sit at 7-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thunder rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.09 on average. But Toronto enters the matchup with only 5.8 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 14 games against Toronto.