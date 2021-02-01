Who's Playing

Houston @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Houston 9-9; Oklahoma City 8-10

What to Know

The Houston Rockets' road trip will continue as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena at 8 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams have set a high bar for this upcoming contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous game.

Houston didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on the road this past Saturday as they won 126-112. The Rockets' center Christian Wood did his thing and had 27 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has to be hurting after a devastating 147-125 loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday. Oklahoma City was down 115-94 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunder when the two teams previously met in September of last year, sneaking past 104-102. The Rockets' victory shoved Oklahoma City out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Oklahoma City.