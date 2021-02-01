Who's Playing
Houston @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Houston 9-9; Oklahoma City 8-10
What to Know
The Houston Rockets' road trip will continue as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena at 8 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams have set a high bar for this upcoming contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous game.
Houston didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on the road this past Saturday as they won 126-112. The Rockets' center Christian Wood did his thing and had 27 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has to be hurting after a devastating 147-125 loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday. Oklahoma City was down 115-94 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunder when the two teams previously met in September of last year, sneaking past 104-102. The Rockets' victory shoved Oklahoma City out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Oklahoma City.
- Sep 02, 2020 - Houston 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Aug 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 100
- Aug 29, 2020 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Aug 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 114
- Aug 22, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Houston 107
- Aug 20, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Aug 18, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Jan 20, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Houston 92
- Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105