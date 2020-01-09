How to watch Thunder vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Houston 25-11; Oklahoma City 21-16

What to Know

The Houston Rockets might have tired legs after a game night as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.44 points per game.

The Rockets were able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, winning 122-115. Among those leading the charge for the Rockets was C Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 22 rebounds. Capela has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They won 111-103 over the Brooklyn Nets. PG Chris Paul was the offensive standout of the contest for the Thunder, picking up 28 points in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 18-18 against the spread.

The Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunder the last time the two teams met in last October, sneaking past 116-112. Will Houston repeat their success, or does Oklahoma City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.