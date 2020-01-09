How to watch Thunder vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Thunder vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Houston 25-11; Oklahoma City 21-16
What to Know
The Houston Rockets might have tired legs after a game night as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.44 points per game.
The Rockets were able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, winning 122-115. Among those leading the charge for the Rockets was C Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 22 rebounds. Capela has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They won 111-103 over the Brooklyn Nets. PG Chris Paul was the offensive standout of the contest for the Thunder, picking up 28 points in addition to six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 18-18 against the spread.
The Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunder the last time the two teams met in last October, sneaking past 116-112. Will Houston repeat their success, or does Oklahoma City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.
- Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Warren-Butler scuffle leads to ejection
Things got heated between Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren
-
Lakers must preserve LeBron, Davis
Davis' MRI reportedly came back clean after a scary fall Tuesday night and should still travel...
-
Top picks: Thunder spoils Russ's return
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
10 Lakers trade targets before deadline
If the Heat won't move off Winslow, perhaps they'd consider Goran Dragic
-
Inside how Ingram tweaked his shot
It only took a few minor adjustments to fix Brandon Ingram's jump shot
-
Giannis has a unique 3-point dilemma
The reigning MVP is launching and making more 3s this season, but when do you shoot if you're...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...