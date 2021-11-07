Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: San Antonio 3-6; Oklahoma City 2-6

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Thunder sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 107-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday. It took five tries, but Oklahoma City can finally say that they have a victory on the road. It was another big night for their shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 28 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, San Antonio had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, taking their game 102-89. The Spurs' point guard Dejounte Murray did his thing and posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to seven assists.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Oklahoma City up to 2-6 and San Antonio to 3-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 16.1. The Spurs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spurs are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 27 games against San Antonio.