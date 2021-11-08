Through 3 Quarters
Down ten at the end of last quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the San Antonio Spurs 79-71.
Power forward Mike Muscala has led the way so far for OKC, as he has 18 points.
San Antonio has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Drew Eubanks and shooting guard Keldon Johnson. The former has dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks, while the latter has 16 points in addition to four boards.
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: San Antonio 3-6; Oklahoma City 2-6
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Thunder came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday, sneaking past 107-104. It took five tries, but Oklahoma City can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Their shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 28 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between San Antonio and the Orlando Magic this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Spurs wrapped it up with a 102-89 win on the road. It was another big night for San Antonio's point guard Dejounte Murray, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to seven assists.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City is now 2-6 while San Antonio sits at 3-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder enter the matchup with only 16.1 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. The Spurs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.2.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 27 games against San Antonio.
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Tre Mann: Game-Time Decision (Nose)
Injury Report for San Antonio
- Jakob Poeltl: Out (Covid-19)
- Zach Collins: Out (Foot)